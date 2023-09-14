Arsenal star handed a brutal rating after horror show for his country

Arsenal’s William Saliba has received consistent praise for his performances at the club, but his international career with the French national team has faced challenges.

Saliba has been a part of the French national team setup since his time at Olympique Marseille and has continued to receive call-ups. However, he has struggled to replicate his club form while playing for France.

In a recent match against Germany, Saliba’s performance came under scrutiny. While he did not make any glaring errors, France’s defence appeared disorganised, and Saliba was part of that struggle.

Following the game, L’Equipe, a prominent French sports newspaper, provided player ratings and gave Saliba a score of 4/10. This rating was attributed to his inability to provide the same stability in defence for the national team as he does at Arsenal, as reported by Sport Witness.

Not every player shines for their country as they do at their clubs, and Saliba simply shows what can happen to any player.

The tactics of both teams are different and he also has a different defensive partner in both cases.

The defender will remain a key player for us because he always does well in our colours, but we also expect him to become a superstar for the French team in the near future.

