Arsenal star has agreed personal terms with desperate loan club 

Fabio Vieira is keen to have his future resolved as soon as possible and is not waiting for more clubs to show interest in his signature, as he wants to return to Hamburg this summer.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club, where he established himself as one of their most important players following their promotion back to the German top flight. His performances helped the team adapt well to life in the division and played a significant role in ensuring they enjoyed a comfortable campaign.

Vieira keen on permanent return

Vieira proved he is a player who can be relied upon, and his contribution was one of the main reasons Hamburg avoided a relegation battle. His displays throughout the season strengthened his reputation and showed the value he can bring when given regular opportunities.

The midfielder has now returned to training with Arsenal, but he is not expected to receive many chances in the first team. Arsenal’s preference is to complete a permanent transfer so they can bring his spell at the club to an end and move forward with their plans for the squad.

Not many clubs have shown interest in him so far, so Vieira has agreed to return to Hamburg, with Team Talk reporting that the German club has secured an agreement with him on personal terms.

Arsenal and Hamburger continue negotiations

Vieira would welcome the opportunity to continue his career at Hamburg after enjoying his loan spell and developing a strong connection with the city. Returning to familiar surroundings would allow him to continue playing regular football and build on the success he achieved during the previous campaign.

However, Hamburg must still reach an agreement with Arsenal before the transfer can be completed. Both clubs continue to hold discussions as they work towards a deal that suits all parties. If an agreement is reached, Vieira will have the opportunity to resume his career at the club where he made such a positive impression and continue the progress he showed during his loan spell.

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