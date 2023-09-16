Arsenal star has covered the third most distance in the League this season

Declan Rice has made a highly impressive start to his Arsenal career, and a recent statistic underscores why he is rapidly becoming a key player for the Gunners in the current campaign.

Rice’s transition to life at the Emirates has been seamless, to the extent that he appears as if he’s been an Arsenal player for a substantial period. Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s premier midfielders, he is demonstrating his worth as an astute acquisition for Arsenal.

Despite not primarily occupying the role of a box-to-box midfielder, the English international has covered a considerable amount of ground for Arsenal this season. In a new statistic tracking the players who have covered the most distance in the league this season, Rice impressively secured the third spot.

Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham ranked first, having covered approximately 47.07 kilometres, while Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes came in second, having covered a distance of 46.84 kilometres, as reported by the Daily Mail. Rice claimed the third position, having covered 46.75 kilometres, affirming his unwavering commitment to giving his all for the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know Rice is a superb player, so not all of us would be surprised by this stat, but we need him to maintain this standard throughout the season.

