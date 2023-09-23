Arsenal star has decided he will not be a bench warmer at the Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal has changed with the arrival of David Raya, and he is reportedly unhappy about losing his first-team place. Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford during the last transfer window and has taken over as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal is determined to compete for the league title and aims to field the best players in every position to achieve that goal. Mikel Arteta views Raya’s arrival as a significant addition that can elevate the team’s performance, and he is willing to select the strongest option for each game.

If Raya continues to perform well, it is likely that he will remain as the starting goalkeeper, leaving Ramsdale as the second choice. Football Insider suggests that Ramsdale is already expressing his dissatisfaction with this situation, and it may prompt him to seek a solution sooner rather than later.

The competition for positions in the squad is common at top clubs, and players may need to evaluate their options and make decisions based on their career aspirations and playing time. Ramsdale’s future at Arsenal may hinge on how he and the club navigate this situation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of the finest goalkeepers in England over the years and delivers when he plays for us.

However, Raya seems to be a better goalie and we want the best man to win the battle for a place between them, which is what every club does.

