Arsenal star has now decided to quit even if a new deal offered

Jorginho is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, having decided not to extend his contract with the club. The midfielder, who joined the Gunners in early 2023, has played an important role during his time at the Emirates, contributing to the team’s progress both on and off the pitch.

As Arsenal continue to evolve and aim to build a squad capable of consistently challenging for major honours, decisions are being made regarding the future of several players. The club are focused on retaining individuals who are expected to remain central to their plans, while allowing others to move on where appropriate. From the beginning of the current campaign, it was clear that both Jorginho and Thomas Partey were approaching the final months of their contracts and would become free agents unless new deals were agreed.

While Arsenal have reportedly chosen to offer a contract extension to Partey, owing to his impressive form this season, a different outcome has emerged for Jorginho. According to Football Insider, the Italian international has opted not to renew his deal, bringing his time at the club to a close at the conclusion of the season. This decision aligns with Arsenal’s broader strategy of refreshing their squad and maintaining a balance between experience and long-term potential.

Jorginho’s departure will mark the end of a brief but effective spell in north London. His composure, leadership and technical quality have been valuable assets, particularly during periods of intense competition. Nonetheless, with the club’s ambitions continuing to grow, both parties appear to have agreed that now is the right moment to part ways.

Jorginho has attracted interest from clubs in Brazil’s top flight, suggesting that his next move may see him take on a new challenge outside of Europe. While his exit will be met with a degree of regret by supporters who appreciated his contributions, it is understood that the decision reflects a natural transition as Arsenal seeks to maintain momentum and competitiveness in all areas of the squad.

Jorginho has served the club with professionalism and quality, but his time at Arsenal is drawing to a close as he prepares for the next chapter in his career.