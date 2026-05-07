Arsenal star has now made it harder for Man Utd to sign him

Manchester United have reportedly targeted several promising youngsters from Arsenal in recent months, and the Red Devils were also hoping to add Myles Lewis-Skelly to their squad before the midfielder’s recent resurgence at the Emirates.

The young player had struggled for regular game time for much of the season as Arsenal focused on more experienced stars in their pursuit of major honours. Mikel Arteta’s side has remained heavily competitive in both domestic and European competitions, which limited opportunities for several younger members of the squad earlier in the campaign.

Despite his lack of involvement during previous months, Lewis-Skelly has now forced his way back into contention with a series of impressive performances in midfield. The youngster has started Arsenal’s last two matches and produced displays that have strengthened his standing within the squad during a crucial period of the season.

Lewis Skelly Impressing in Midfield

The midfielder delivered another notable performance in Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final at the Emirates, where he was preferred ahead of Martin Zubimendi. His composure on the ball and ability to control possession have given Arsenal greater balance in midfield and helped the team maintain authority in important matches.

Since Lewis-Skelly returned to the side in that role, Arsenal have improved their use of possession and secured consecutive significant victories. His emergence has provided Arteta with another reliable midfield option and increased confidence that the youngster can contribute consistently at the highest level.

United Facing Setback

Manchester United had reportedly hoped to take advantage of the player’s previous frustrations over limited opportunities at Arsenal. However, his recent return to prominence has complicated any potential move away from the Emirates ahead of the summer transfer window.

As reported by Team Talk, Lewis-Skelly’s improved form and increased involvement in the first team have made it far more difficult for Manchester United to pursue a transfer. Arsenal are now unlikely to consider selling the youngster, while the player himself is also expected to remain committed to the club after finally receiving meaningful opportunities in recent weeks following a prolonged spell of limited game time.