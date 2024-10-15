Arsenal star highly praised for his performance for Italy

Riccardo Calafiori has carried his impressive club form onto the international stage, standing out as one of Italy’s best players in their 4-1 victory over Israel yesterday.

Since joining Arsenal, a club known for having one of the best defences in Europe, Calafiori has earned significant playing time, surpassing Jakub Kiwior in the pecking order among defenders.

He is quickly becoming one of Mikel Arteta’s favourite players, and Arsenal fans love his performances every time they watch him play for the team.

Italy is also fortunate to have him, and after the Azzurri’s convincing win, he received praise from various sections of the Italian media.

According to Football Italia, the major Italian media outlets rated his performance at a minimum of 7.5 out of 10, highlighting his outstanding contribution to the team’s success.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always great to hear that one of our lads did well for their country during the international break because that improves our popularity.

Fans will always want to know which club he plays for and some of them will follow us just because of Calafiori’s fine performance.

The defender’s form will make the top clubs in the Italian top flight regret allowing him to join us when they could have signed him.

