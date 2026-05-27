Arsenal star hints he is very unhappy with his game time

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He may be frustrated, well now he knows how the fans feel. His constant lack of goal threat has been a source of frustration for quite a while.
Morning Derek
Do you think Lampard deserved his manager of the year award?
Morning SueP,
Is this a trick question?😂
Seriously, I think yes he did a very good job and lets face it more often than not the team that wins any league the manager of said club normally get the accolade don’t they.
Although I would put the manager of Hull City right up there with Lampard to be honest.
I don’t know if you saw his speech to the Hull City fans but I thought it was quite funny.
He was telling them that his remit for the season was to keep Hull in the Championship, and that he had failed to do it, then with a smile he said I got us into the Premier League. Quality piece of comedy I thought. 😂👍
I missed that Derek, but clever by the Hull manager
I was surprised that Lampard would have been considered to have been the best as voted by the league managers association over Arteta. I’m in no way dismissive of Coventry’s fine season but until the season is completed as in all the European titles played for, IF Arsenal win the CL then that trumps everything.
Him and White are victims of their injuries.. Both need to move on
Him and white need to move on. He still got it but Arsenal seems to have outgrown him. Himself, Martinelli, Norgard and Kai need some upgrades.
He’s frustrated , and why shouldn’t he, he’s a Brazilian highly technical, but he has been blighted by injuries.
Jesus normally reserves his best for European Competitions, and with the ultimate big ears jug at stake , he could come alive on Saturday