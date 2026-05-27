Arsenal star hints he is very unhappy with his game time

Gabriel Jesus is now firmly at the bottom of the striker pecking order at Arsenal, and, understandably, the Brazilian is unhappy with his current role at the Emirates Stadium following a difficult season for the forward.

He returned from a long injury layoff at the end of last year and has remained an important figure within the squad since making his comeback. Despite that, Arsenal possesses several attacking players who have maintained strong form and fitness levels throughout the campaign, making it increasingly difficult for Jesus to secure regular playing time in the team.

Reduced Role Under Arteta

The competition for places in Arsenal’s attack has intensified in recent months, and Jesus has struggled to establish himself ahead of other forwards who have consistently delivered strong performances during the club’s successful title-winning campaign.

As a result, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports have linked the former Manchester City striker with a possible departure from Arsenal, particularly as his opportunities under Mikel Arteta appear to have become increasingly limited during the latter stages of the season.

Jesus Addresses Future Uncertainty

The Brazilian has now opened up about his lack of game time while speaking about his current situation at the club and the uncertainty surrounding his future at Arsenal.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, he said:

“There’s a lot of talk (about the future) and I’m being very honest. It’s not easy for a player who is always looking to improve and help on the field with what’s happening… But like I said, I’m very respectful, I have a lot of respect for the coach, and especially my teammates.”

His comments suggest frustration with the situation while also demonstrating his respect for Arteta and the rest of the Arsenal squad. With the summer transfer window approaching, questions will continue surrounding whether Jesus remains part of Arsenal’s long-term plans or whether the club could consider offers if an opportunity for a transfer emerges in the coming months.