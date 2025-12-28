Arsenal star impressed Martin Keown once again with key attribute

Declan Rice continues to stand out as arguably the most consistent performer in the Arsenal squad this season as he pushes to win trophies with the club. As Arsenal’s most expensive signing, Rice is fully aware of the expectations placed upon him and understands the importance of delivering success before his time at the club comes to an end.

So far, Rice has more than justified his place in the team through his performances, even though Arsenal have yet to lift silverware since his arrival. That reality appears to be a major motivation for the midfielder, who remains determined to help guide the Gunners to tangible success.

Since moving to North London, Rice has established himself as one of the finest players in England. His influence was once again evident during Arsenal’s hard-fought win against Brighton, where his composure and quality helped the team overcome a stubborn opponent.

Rice’s Growing Influence at Arsenal

Against Brighton, Rice’s delivery proved decisive. One of his balls into the box was turned into the net for an own goal, underlining the threat he poses from set pieces and open play alike. His consistency in producing dangerous deliveries has become a hallmark of his game and continues to trouble opposing defences.

Arsenal view Rice as a long-term cornerstone of their squad and are keen to keep him at the club for many years. His physical strength, tactical awareness, and leadership qualities make him invaluable, particularly in high-pressure matches where control and discipline are required.

Praise for a Standout Performance

Rice’s display against Brighton did not go unnoticed, earning praise from Martin Keown. Speaking via Football Insider, Keown highlighted the midfielder’s impact and technical quality, saying:

“The quality of the ball from Declan Rice now, he’s been doing this for about 18 months.

“That is a great ball in, hard to defend and it’s an own goal. It’s disappointing because I think Brighton started the second half playing way better than the first. It’s down to the quality of the ball from Rice.”

Rice continues to meet, and often exceed, the expectations placed upon him. If Arsenal are to achieve their ambitions this season, his consistency and influence will remain central to their hopes of securing silverware.