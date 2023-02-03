Arsenal star included in the Football Black List

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been an influential player for his club and country in the last few months and he has now been further recognised by being included in this year’s Football Black List.

The attacker has been influential for the Gunners over the last few seasons and starred for England at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Gunners report on their website that he has been named on the Black List because of his off-field contributions towards inclusion.

It is a recognition given to black players who are influential in British football and the attacker was recognised alongside Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, Andre Gray of Aris and Jamaica and Charlotte Lynch, who plays for Leyton Orient Women.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been a great role model in British football and deserves this recognition for what he has done on and off the pitch.

The attacker is still just 21, which means more awards and recognition will come his way in the future.

For now, we need him to stay focused on delivering top performances for us on the pitch as we look to end this season with the Premier League title.

Saka is surrounded by quality players as teammates and we believe they will continue to do well.

