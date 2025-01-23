Arsenal star insists he is enjoying the preferred role Arteta has picked for him

Riccardo Calafiori joined Arsenal following an outstanding season playing as a central defender for Bologna, a role he also excelled in for the Italy national team during Euro 2024. His impressive performances in the tournament caught the attention of Arsenal, who moved decisively to secure his signature in the last transfer window.

Calafiori arrived at the Emirates as one of the most highly regarded left-footed centre-backs in Europe, a player capable of adding balance and versatility to Arsenal’s defence. However, since his arrival, he has primarily been deployed as a left-back, a position he has embraced with enthusiasm despite being more accustomed to playing centrally.

The unshakeable partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence has made it difficult for Calafiori to claim a spot in the middle. Nevertheless, the Italian has adjusted to his new role with professionalism and determination, earning admiration from fans and coaches alike.

Speaking to Gianluca di Marzio, Calafiori explained his outlook on adapting to a new position:

“I have certainly made a name for myself as a centre-back but the coach also sees me as a left-back and I am here to become a top player, honestly.

“I want to be at a high level in both roles, both as a centre-back and as a full-back and maybe even in another role! I am here to learn and I certainly think that the way we play, the role of full-back suits me very well.”

Calafiori’s attitude has been a key factor in his growing popularity among Arsenal fans. His willingness to adapt, coupled with his strong work ethic, has made him a valuable member of the squad. Whenever he steps onto the pitch in an Arsenal shirt, the Italian gives his all and delivers performances of the highest standard.

As the season progresses, Calafiori’s versatility and positive mindset will continue to benefit Arsenal, allowing the team to remain competitive across multiple competitions. His ability to excel in different positions adds a new dimension to the squad and demonstrates his commitment to reaching the very top of the game.