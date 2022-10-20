Arsenal star insists he is very happy out on loan

Nuno Tavares was sent on loan to Olympique Marseille at the start of this season because Arsenal wanted him to gain more experience.

The Portugal youth international had joined the Gunners last season as a backup to the often-injured Kieran Tierney and he got a few chances to play.

However, he did not overly impress, which made Arsenal sign Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian pushed him further down the pecking order and he moved to France to get more playing time.

Tavares started his spell well and continues to enjoy playing time, as everyone expected when he moved to OM.

He has now revealed he is truly having a great time at the home of the French giants.

“Adjustment problems? Not particularly. If not the language, even if the coach speaks English and Italian. It’s easier for me,” Tavares told Quotidien du Sport (via Le 10 Sport).

“I feel great in my new team. I gained confidence from my first days thanks to the welcome of my teammates and the support of the fans. It was essential for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great that Tavares is playing often at OM because that will help him gain the experience he needs and return to Arsenal as a top player.

The full-back is talented and we believe he will eventually become a regular at the Emirates.

