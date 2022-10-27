Arsenal star insists he is willing to play up to 70 games for the club this season

Gabriel Jesus has no worries about his workload at Arsenal as the team begins to look tired.

The Brazilian has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side since he joined them in the last transfer window.

Thanks to his contribution, the team is in top form now, but some players have looked tired in the last three competitive games.

They narrowly won their match against Leeds United before dropping points unexpectedly at Southampton the last time.

There have been calls for Mikel Arteta to rest some of his key men, so they don’t get burnt out, but Jesus is not worried.

He insists he is recovering well and will play 70 games this term if needed.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I’m doing good recovery after the games – eating better, sleeping better, enjoying the life in the Arsenal shirt a lot. So I’m ready to play 50, 60, 70 games.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has the perfect attitude we need from our players and shows remarkable dedication to the shirt.

The striker will score more goals for us this term and he is proving to be one of the best buys of the summer by any club in the Premier League.

