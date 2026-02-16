Arsenal star insists the club’s fans should dream

Arsenal fans are entering the final stretch of the season with high expectations, and some believe their team has the potential to achieve a remarkable quadruple. Confidence has grown naturally, given the sustained level of form that Mikel Arteta’s side has demonstrated across all competitions in recent months. With the season approaching its conclusion, the Gunners continue to occupy strong positions domestically and in Europe, giving supporters plenty of reason for optimism.

Competing on All Fronts

In March, Arsenal could lift the Carabao Cup, having reached the final where they will face Manchester City. Over the weekend, they secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup, further reinforcing their credentials as one of the strongest teams in the Premier League and Champions League this term. Fans are increasingly convinced that the squad possesses the depth and quality necessary to compete for all four trophies.

The belief in Arsenal’s power to deliver across multiple competitions is widespread, with supporters confident that the team can maintain its momentum to secure the league crown alongside cup success. The current form of the squad has instilled a sense of almost unshakable faith among the fanbase.

Noni Madueke Encourages Fans’ Dreams

After inspiring the Gunners in their FA Cup victory over Wigan, Noni Madueke reinforced supporters’ optimism. As quoted by Football London, he said:

“I think they have every right to be [dreaming]. We are working hard to try and deliver the level that we should be with our performances right now. That is our main focus, and I think it is exciting, but we need to carry on doing the right things every single day.”

Madueke’s remarks reflect both the squad’s ambition and the club’s commitment to sustaining its performance levels. For Arsenal supporters, his words serve as validation of their hopes for a historic season. As the campaign progresses, maintaining focus and consistency will be essential if the Gunners are to realise the dream of lifting four trophies by season’s end.

