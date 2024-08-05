Arsenal star insists they have what it takes to go all the way

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko is confident that the team has what it takes to achieve success this season.

The left-back is one of the key players at the Emirates and has significantly improved Arsenal’s fortunes since joining the club.

Since becoming a member of their squad, Zinchenko has helped Arsenal become one of England’s title challengers.

The defender is now aiming to help them win silverware, as he did at Manchester City.

His former team remains the club with the best chance of winning the Premier League, and Arsenal will once again compete with them for the league crown.

Arsenal has further strengthened their squad and will be hoping their other stars continue to improve.

Zinchenko has spoken about their chances of winning the title, expressing his belief that they have what it takes to reach the next level and become champions.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“Obviously, I think we have everything. An amazing squad, amazing coaching staff, a lot of fans around the world supporting and pushing us forward.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t achieve everything that we want. Of course it’s going to be super tough. Only God knows what will be. For sure we will give our best to make our dreams happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have the tools to win the title, and we have come close twice, so we can be third time lucky.

