Arsenal star is at risk of missing World Cup semi-final if England qualify

Despite an injury that has continued to trouble him, Declan Rice has remained a mainstay in the England team since the World Cup began. However, the midfielder is now at risk of missing the semifinal if he receives another booking in England’s quarterfinal against Norway.

Rice was shown a yellow card during England’s match against Mexico, leaving him one caution away from a suspension. As England prepares for its next knockout fixture, the Arsenal midfielder will need to avoid another booking if he is to remain available for the semifinal should his side progress.

Rice faces suspension risk

Under the current FIFA rules, all yellow cards received during the group stage have been cancelled. However, bookings collected during the knockout rounds remain active until the final stages of the competition.

This means that any player who receives two yellow cards between the round of 32 and the quarterfinal will be suspended for the semifinal if their nation qualifies. Yellow cards will then be cancelled before the final, meaning suspensions for accumulated bookings will not carry into that match.

Rice’s disciplinary situation places additional focus on his performance against Norway. The midfielder will need to balance his usual aggressive style of play with the risk of picking up another caution that would rule him out of a potentially crucial semifinal.

England hoping to keep key players available

According to Goal, Rice and Jude Bellingham are two England players who are one yellow card away from an automatic suspension. The report highlights the importance of both midfielders as England continues its pursuit of World Cup success.

Rice has been one of England’s most influential players throughout the tournament despite managing an injury. His presence in midfield has provided stability and experience, making him an important figure for the national team.

If England defeats Norway to reach the semifinal, keeping Rice available could prove vital. Avoiding another yellow card would ensure he remains eligible for the next stage and is able to continue playing a leading role in England’s World Cup campaign.