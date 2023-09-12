Arsenal star is blasted for his poor international display

Leandro Trossard has faced a challenging start to the season at the Emirates, struggling to secure significant game time. Despite this, he received a call-up to the Belgium national team for the current international window, even with an abundance of attacking talent available to the squad.

Hoping to make a strong case for his return to the Arsenal starting lineup, Trossard might have anticipated a noteworthy performance during the international break. However, this aspiration did not come to fruition.

Belgium faced Azerbaijan in their initial match of the window, a fixture where they were widely expected to dominate given the considerable disparity in quality between the two teams. Surprisingly, the Red Devils secured victory by just a single goal.

Several key Belgian stars, including Trossard, failed to deliver their usual level of performance, drawing criticism from former international player Philippe Albert.

He tells Sud Info:

I saw that Tedesco covered the latter somewhat in the press conference, but the Arsenal player often did the complete opposite of what he should have done. That is to say, turn his opponent around instead of dropping back like he almost always did.

“There’s no point in coming to get the ball at Tielemans’ level. There are enough players on the halfway line to do the dirty work. If, after hitting the post at the very start of the game, Trossard slipped into relative anonymity, he owes it only to himself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has not had a good start to the season, but it is still very early in the campaign and he certainly can get better.

The Belgian is a player we are sure we would need at some point in the campaign as he can make a huge impact on the team.