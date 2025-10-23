Arsenal star is close to Premier League suspension ahead of weekend game

As the Premier League returns this weekend, Arsenal will be in action, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the table. The Gunners have been the standout team so far this season, demonstrating consistency, tactical discipline, and attacking flair, all of which have earned them the top spot. However, with every match presenting new challenges, the pressure to retain that leading position will intensify as the campaign progresses.

This weekend, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, a fixture that promises to test their resilience. The Eagles have a reputation for being a tough opponent, capable of stretching their adversaries with both physicality and technical skill. Matches against teams like Palace are often closely contested, and Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure a win and maintain their momentum at the summit of the league.

Players Under Pressure

One particular Arsenal player is currently walking a disciplinary tightrope. In the Premier League, accumulating five yellow cards leads to an automatic one-match suspension. Each week, players risk missing games due to caution accumulations, and for Arsenal, this concern is especially relevant ahead of the Crystal Palace clash.

According to Talk Sport, Riccardo Calafiori is the Arsenal player closest to a yellow card suspension this season. Another booking for the Italian left-back could see him suspended for a crucial league fixture. Managing such situations is a regular part of squad preparation, with coaches needing to balance competitiveness with caution to avoid weakening the team through suspensions.

Calafiori’s Role in the Team

Calafiori has been Arsenal’s first-choice left-back this season, impressing with his defensive reliability and attacking contributions. His performances have kept Myles Lewis-Skelly on the bench, as the youngster has been unable to displace the Italian due to the quality and consistency Calafiori has shown in the league. His presence provides stability on the left flank, both in defence and when supporting forward play, making him an integral part of Arteta’s starting eleven.

As Arsenal look to extend their lead at the top of the table, the management will be monitoring players like Calafiori closely to ensure that disciplinary issues do not undermine the team’s ambitions. Maintaining focus and composure will be key if the Gunners are to continue their dominant start to the season and remain serious contenders for the Premier League title.

