Ray Parlour
Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal star is compared to Denis Bergkamp in huge compliment

Ray Parlour has recently drawn a fascinating comparison between Martin Odegaard and one of Arsenal’s all-time greats, Dennis Bergkamp, as the Norwegian midfielder returns to fitness ahead of the crucial Chelsea game. Parlour, a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield during the club’s glory years, has noted the similarities between the two players, particularly in their technical ability and vision on the ball.

Bergkamp, who is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever wear an Arsenal shirt, was known for his exceptional creativity and precision in finding teammates with perfectly weighted passes. His skill, footballing intelligence, and ability to score stunning goals during his time at the club made him a fan favourite and a pivotal part of the team during Arsène Wenger’s tenure. Bergkamp’s legacy as a technical maestro is one that Odegaard is being measured against, which speaks volumes about the level of respect the Norwegian has earned in his relatively short time at Arsenal.

Bergkamp

Parlour, while praising Odegaard’s qualities, made it clear that the comparison should not be taken to mean that Odegaard has reached the heights of Bergkamp just yet. Speaking to Mirror Football, he said, “Well, I look at Bergkamp when I played. I wouldn’t say he [Odegaard] is as good as Bergkamp, but he’s very similar in the way he can see vision and he will create chances. What I’m saying is he can get into little areas, he’s a very clever player.”

Odegaard’s rise at Arsenal has been remarkable since his move from Real Madrid. As club captain, he has shown leadership qualities and a growing influence in midfield, creating vital chances and scoring important goals. However, as Parlour points out, while Odegaard has been excellent for Arsenal, he still has some way to go before he can be considered on the same pedestal as Bergkamp. Odegaard’s next challenge will be to help deliver silverware for the Gunners, something Bergkamp achieved throughout his illustrious career at the club. Only then, after winning major trophies, will the comparison truly hold weight.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Palmer
Palmer keeps everyone guessing if he would be fit to face Arsenal
Kudus
Arsenal continues to monitor their London rival’s star player
Kiwior
Report – Sevilla weighing up a loan move for another Arsenal star
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard Ray Parlour

6 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Ray, you can not be serious. There is a million mikes of talent between them. Plus they are/were completely different types of players.

    Reply

  4. I love Martin Odegaard because he has flair and every team needs that. Not only that, he is tireless in his work rate.

    Ray Parlour wasn’t suggesting that MO and Dennis Bergkamp are equals. That would be stretching things

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors