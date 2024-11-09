Arsenal star is compared to Denis Bergkamp in huge compliment

Ray Parlour has recently drawn a fascinating comparison between Martin Odegaard and one of Arsenal’s all-time greats, Dennis Bergkamp, as the Norwegian midfielder returns to fitness ahead of the crucial Chelsea game. Parlour, a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield during the club’s glory years, has noted the similarities between the two players, particularly in their technical ability and vision on the ball.

Bergkamp, who is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever wear an Arsenal shirt, was known for his exceptional creativity and precision in finding teammates with perfectly weighted passes. His skill, footballing intelligence, and ability to score stunning goals during his time at the club made him a fan favourite and a pivotal part of the team during Arsène Wenger’s tenure. Bergkamp’s legacy as a technical maestro is one that Odegaard is being measured against, which speaks volumes about the level of respect the Norwegian has earned in his relatively short time at Arsenal.

Parlour, while praising Odegaard’s qualities, made it clear that the comparison should not be taken to mean that Odegaard has reached the heights of Bergkamp just yet. Speaking to Mirror Football, he said, “Well, I look at Bergkamp when I played. I wouldn’t say he [Odegaard] is as good as Bergkamp, but he’s very similar in the way he can see vision and he will create chances. What I’m saying is he can get into little areas, he’s a very clever player.”

Odegaard’s rise at Arsenal has been remarkable since his move from Real Madrid. As club captain, he has shown leadership qualities and a growing influence in midfield, creating vital chances and scoring important goals. However, as Parlour points out, while Odegaard has been excellent for Arsenal, he still has some way to go before he can be considered on the same pedestal as Bergkamp. Odegaard’s next challenge will be to help deliver silverware for the Gunners, something Bergkamp achieved throughout his illustrious career at the club. Only then, after winning major trophies, will the comparison truly hold weight.

