Arsenal star is enjoying a new role with his national team

Riccardo Calafiori has firmly established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back in his second season at the club, making it increasingly difficult for Myles Lewis-Skelly to secure regular playing time. What was once a close competition between the two young defenders has now become a clear hierarchy, with Calafiori’s consistency and composure earning him a commanding place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

Calafiori’s Rise to Prominence

Last season, the battle for the left-back position was intense, with Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Kieran Tierney, and Oleksandr Zinchenko all vying for minutes. However, following the departures of Tierney and Zinchenko, only Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly remain at the club. Since the start of the current campaign, Calafiori has made the position his own through a combination of defensive discipline, tactical intelligence, and composure under pressure. His assured performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League have made him a key figure in Arsenal’s defensive setup.

The Italian defender has not only impressed at club level but has also earned the trust of his national team coach. His development under Arteta has translated seamlessly to international football, where his adaptability and comfort on the ball have allowed him to take on a more dynamic role.

Calafiori on His Role for Italy

Speaking about his responsibilities with the national team, Calafiori told TMW, “In theory, I’m a full-back. But right now I’m really enjoying myself. When I have freedom, with awareness, I can give my best and help the team.”

His comments highlight the contrast between his role for Italy and his position at Arsenal. While Arteta’s structured system requires him to maintain positional discipline, the Italian national team grants him greater freedom to move forward and influence attacking play. This flexibility allows him to express his natural creativity and make greater contributions in the final third.

Calafiori’s ability to adapt to both tactical demands reflects his growing maturity as a player. At Arsenal, where creative talent is abundant, he focuses more on providing defensive balance and support, while with Italy, he enjoys more licence to advance and shape play.

As he continues to develop, Calafiori’s versatility and confidence with the ball at his feet make him one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe. His evolution not only strengthens Arsenal’s defensive stability but also enhances Italy’s attacking options, ensuring that he remains an invaluable asset for both club and country.

