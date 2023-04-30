Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal star is in the top ten of European Golden Boot chasers

Folarin Balogun’s superb season on loan in France has now reflected in his standing among goalscorers in Europe.

The Arsenal youngster went to Reims on loan at the start of this season because he was not good enough to play for the Gunners.

However, they did not expect too much from him, especially after his underwhelming spell on loan at Middlesbrough.

But his time in France has been a success and he has hit double figures for goals in the colours of his temporary club.

This makes him one of the top goal-scorers in Europe and The Sun reveals he is in the top ten among the European Golden Boot chasers.

Erling Haaland leads the standings after netting 33 league goals for Manchester City, with Harry Kane following the Norwegian on 24 goals.

However, Balogun’s 18 league goals this season earns him the ninth spot in the standings and he would be keen to score even more before this season finishes.

Balogun has been in superb form for Reims this term and the youngster will demand a starting spot on the team in the next campaign.

Arsenal has several attackers on their books now, which means we might have to offload some of our current options to keep him or allow him to leave permanently.

