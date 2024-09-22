Arsenal star is looking to leave the Emirates in January

Takehiro Tomiyasu may consider leaving Arsenal in January as competition for game time in his positions intensifies.
The Japan international is a versatile defender who can play across the backline, which has earned him valuable minutes at Arsenal.
The Gunners are pleased with his performances, and when fit, he often gets game time due to his effectiveness.
However, Tomiyasu has been plagued by various injury issues since joining the club, limiting his chances of securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup.
He is currently sidelined with another injury, and he is aware that the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the presence of Jurrien Timber have further complicated his path to regular playing time.
According to Calciomercato, Tomiyasu may consider a move away from Arsenal in January, with several top Italian clubs reportedly interested in signing him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomiyasu has been struggling with injury problems, which is why he has not nailed down a regular spot on our team.
If the defender asks to leave, he should probably be sold because he already struggles to contribute to our success.
We need players who will stay fit for a longer period of time and can build momentum and connection with their fellow players.
Tomiyasu and Kiwior should be sold in January to provide funds for investing in a striker. The absence of a striker is making the Arsenal team very unbalanced
I know that i dont want our best players leave for pastures new ..just look at ESR coming on leaps and bounds since joining fulham..whilst we are suffering a small injury crisis..but if a player cannot stay fit how are they supposed to contribute…this is something that our treatment table..dont need is the same bodies on it all the time it dont help the player it dont help the club..the club and its supporters are the real reason that we are having this debate the club is the most important thing it has to grow prosper and survive do the players are transient..and highly paid mercenaries.
So i agree …
If there’s a “reasonable” offer, sell him. I think Arsenal may be very lucky to recover their original expenditure because of his widely publicised injury problems. However, some reports suggest that they may do exactly that if one of the Italian clubs actually comes through in January. If so, too good an opportunity to miss, surely.