Arsenal star is looking to leave the Emirates in January

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu may consider leaving Arsenal in January as competition for game time in his positions intensifies.

The Japan international is a versatile defender who can play across the backline, which has earned him valuable minutes at Arsenal.

The Gunners are pleased with his performances, and when fit, he often gets game time due to his effectiveness.

However, Tomiyasu has been plagued by various injury issues since joining the club, limiting his chances of securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

He is currently sidelined with another injury, and he is aware that the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the presence of Jurrien Timber have further complicated his path to regular playing time.

According to Calciomercato, Tomiyasu may consider a move away from Arsenal in January, with several top Italian clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu has been struggling with injury problems, which is why he has not nailed down a regular spot on our team.

If the defender asks to leave, he should probably be sold because he already struggles to contribute to our success.

We need players who will stay fit for a longer period of time and can build momentum and connection with their fellow players.

