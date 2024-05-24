Arsenal star is named the third most impactful player in the world

Since moving to Arsenal, Martin Ødegaard has been one of the best players in the world. He continues to excel and make an increasing impact on the Gunners’ team.

The Norwegian was almost considered a flop when he struggled for game time at Real Madrid, but Mikel Arteta rescued him.

His move to England transformed his life, and he now captains Arsenal, having finished second in successive seasons in the Premier League.

It is just a matter of time before he enters the Ballon d’Or conversation, and CIES Football Observatory, via Give Me Sport, has named him the third most impactful player in the world.

Ødegaard was only outranked by Manchester City’s Rodri and Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka.

This recognition highlights the significant difference Ødegaard makes whenever he steps on the pitch to represent Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our best signings since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

Signing the Norwegian and making him the Arsenal captain are two decisions that have made us trust Arteta even more.

Odegaard and his teammates are getting closer to the ultimate price, and next season could be trophy-laden for this group.

