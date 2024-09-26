Arsenal star is now close to being the world’s best in his position

David Raya has been one of Arsenal’s most improved players over the past year, or perhaps even the most improved player in European football.

The Spaniard has been in outstanding form since joining the Gunners, and his international career has also taken off.

Last season, he recorded the most clean sheets in the Premier League, providing a solid platform for Arsenal’s challenge for the league title.

Raya has had to turn doubters into believers after replacing the fan-favourite Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s goalkeeper. Now, he is aiming to become the world’s best goalkeeper.

AS has been following Raya closely as he continues to make one stunning save after another. On Sunday, he was the star of the match as a ten-man Arsenal came close to defeating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

He made several world-class saves to preserve Arsenal’s lead until the final moments of the game.

The report suggests Raya is now on the verge of becoming the world’s best goalkeeper, a title currently held by Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This report is spot-on. Raya has been the best-performing goalkeeper in Europe for some time, and we clearly are lucky to have him in our goal.

If he stays fit, he could win the Golden Gloves award again and perhaps help us win the EPL title.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…