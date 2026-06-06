Arsenal star is now keen to stay at his loan club after a fine season

Fabio Vieira enjoyed a career revival during the recently concluded season after spending time on loan at Hamburg. The Portuguese midfielder benefited from regular football and produced performances that reminded many observers of the talent he possesses.

His spell in Germany helped restore confidence in his abilities and allowed him to showcase qualities that had not consistently been seen during his time at Arsenal. As a result, discussions regarding his long-term future have intensified during the current transfer window.

The German club had agreed to a €20 million option to make his loan move permanent, but that fee has proven too expensive for them. In hindsight, they may have preferred to negotiate a lower amount, particularly after witnessing Vieira’s impact during his time with the team.

Vieira remains a talented player, but he faces significant competition for a place at Arsenal. The Gunners possess several high-quality options in his position, making it increasingly difficult for him to secure the regular opportunities he desires.

Vieira weighing up his next move

The Portuguese star is expected to continue doing everything possible to earn another chance at the Emirates. However, the reality of the situation means that he may need to consider alternative options if his pathway into the squad remains limited.

If Mikel Arteta concludes that there is no role for Vieira within his plans, the midfielder would prefer a return to Germany. According to The Sun, his priority is to secure a permanent move to Hamburg after reviving his career there, and he is prepared to do everything he can to make the transfer happen during this window.

Permanent switch remains his preference

Although Vieira appears focused on returning to Hamburg, the transfer market can often change quickly. Additional clubs could express an interest in signing him as the summer progresses, particularly given the positive impression he made during his loan spell.

For the time being, Vieira believes that returning to his former loan club would represent the best decision for his career. Whether that move materialises may depend on negotiations between the clubs and their ability to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.

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