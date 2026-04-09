Arsenal star is pushing to remain at the club

Arsenal are reportedly open to cashing in on Gabriel Martinelli at the end of the season, raising questions about the attacker’s future and his own stance on a potential departure.

Martinelli has delivered several strong performances for the Gunners over the years, establishing himself as an important figure within the squad. However, he is no longer regarded as an automatic starter, which has led to speculation that the club could consider selling him.

In recent matches, he has often been utilised from the bench, where he has continued to make meaningful contributions. His ability to influence games as a substitute highlights his quality and ongoing value to the team.

Uncertain Role at Arsenal

Despite not being a regular starter, Arsenal have continued to benefit from Martinelli’s efforts this season. His energy and attacking threat have played a part in the club’s overall success during the campaign.

At the same time, his reduced role has prompted discussions about whether this may be the right moment for the club to move him on. With squad evolution a constant priority, decisions of this nature are often considered.

As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to sanction a sale if a suitable offer is received, suggesting that his future remains uncertain heading into the summer transfer window.

Player’s Desire to Stay

However, Martinelli’s own preference appears to be clear. According to the same report, he is keen to remain at the Emirates and continue his journey with the club.

The attacker believes he still has unfinished business at Arsenal and is determined to prove his worth. His focus is on demonstrating that he can still play a significant role if given the opportunity.

While the Gunners may explore the possibility of a transfer, Martinelli is expected to use the remaining weeks of the season to strengthen his case. He will aim to show that he deserves to be trusted more regularly.

Ultimately, the situation reflects a balance between the club’s strategic considerations and the player’s desire to stay, setting up a potentially important decision in the months ahead.