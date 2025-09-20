Arsenal star is seriously considering leaving in January

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly considering a move away from Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window as his prospects at the Emirates continue to diminish. The Brazilian forward has been sidelined for nearly a year and remains uncertain regarding his return to action, raising questions over his future with the club.

Since his arrival, Jesus has struggled to secure a consistent place in the starting eleven, particularly in the number nine role. In his absence, Arsenal have strengthened their attacking options, adding Viktor Gyokeres to the squad. Alongside Kai Havertz, these players now appear ahead of Jesus in the pecking order, limiting his opportunities for regular game time upon his eventual return.

Considering the Future

As Arsenal continue to develop into a top-tier team, Jesus faces the reality of falling behind within the squad hierarchy. According to Football Transfers, the striker is exploring the possibility of leaving in January, seeking consistent minutes on the pitch to maintain his ambitions, including selection for the World Cup.

The Brazilian forward’s situation highlights the challenges he faces. Even when fully fit, he would be competing against players who have established themselves in his preferred position, meaning opportunities to start are likely to be limited. This context explains why he is weighing a mid-season exit, believing it may be the best way to regain form and match fitness.

Competition for Game Time

Arsenal’s attacking depth has grown considerably, a reflection of the club’s ambition and forward planning. With Gyokeres and Havertz now firmly integrated, Jesus would need to displace either player to earn meaningful minutes. The reality is that the squad’s improvements have created a more competitive environment, making it harder for him to immediately reclaim his role.

A departure in January would allow Jesus to seek a club where he can play regularly and remain in contention for international duties. While Arsenal remain committed to the player, the situation demonstrates how quickly the dynamics within a top team can shift.

Ultimately, the forward faces a crucial decision. Staying at Arsenal could limit his impact, while a move could provide the consistent game time he needs to revive his career. With the winter transfer window approaching, a resolution may soon be reached for both the player and the club.

