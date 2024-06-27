Arsenal star is set to make a lucrative summer move

Thomas Partey appears to be nearing the end of his time at Arsenal, with the midfielder expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal has been patient with the Ghanaian as he has struggled with various injuries that have caused him to miss many games.

Although the Gunners recognise Partey’s quality when he is fit, his fitness issues have often rendered him less useful to the team.

A report on Four Four Two claims that Partey’s most likely next destination is Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi Pro League continues to recruit high-profile players. Partey has been identified as one of the next stars to be lured to the league with a lucrative offer.

Partey was fit at the end of last season, and Arsenal will hope that he remains healthy until they can finalise his sale in this transfer window.

With a year left in his contract, this is our best chance to sell Partey, and if a huge offer arrives from Saudi Arabia, we need to offload him as soon as possible.

His departure will save us some good money in wages, which can be invested in a fitter replacement.

