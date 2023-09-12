Arsenal star is set to start the huge clash between France and Germany

William Saliba is poised to make a significant contribution to the French national team as he is set to start in their match against Germany.

He was part of the France squad during the last World Cup, in which they reached the final but were defeated by Argentina, Saliba’s recent performances have made him an integral part of the national team. French coaches have consistently included him in their squads, recognising his potential and contributions on the field.

Despite strong competition from some of the world’s best defenders, such as Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, Saliba has earned his place in the squad.

Although his game time for France has been limited due to the competition, reports from Get Football News France suggest that he is set to start in the match against Germany, marking another step in his international career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

France has some of the best defensive talents worldwide, and Saliba knows he needs to work very hard to get opportunities.

However, he is a talent that they consider worthy of playing chances, considering how often he has been called up recently.

We are confident he will give a good account of himself in the game against the Germans.