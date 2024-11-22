Bukayo Saka v Liverpool
Arsenal star is still an injury doubt despite not playing during the international break

Arsenal resumes Premier League action this weekend with a clash against Nottingham Forest, aiming to gain momentum in a season where injuries have tested the squad’s depth and resilience. Mikel Arteta’s side, touted as title challengers, has faced setbacks with several key players struggling with fitness. However, there is good news as Martin Odegaard is back to full fitness after withdrawing from Norway’s international fixtures, ensuring the Gunners’ captain is available for the Forest game.

Odegaard’s return is a significant boost, as his creativity and leadership have been sorely missed in Arsenal’s midfield. His absence during the international break allowed him to focus on recovery, ensuring he is ready to contribute at a critical juncture in the season. Nottingham Forest, managed by Nuno Espírito Santo, has proven to be a formidable opponent this season, making the availability of Arsenal’s top players essential.

On the other hand, concerns persist over Bukayo Saka, who remains doubtful for the match. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Saka continues to battle the injury that sidelined him during the international break. As one of Arsenal’s most influential players, his potential absence would be a blow, especially against a Forest side that has shown tactical discipline and an attacking threat. Saka’s form has been instrumental in keeping Arsenal competitive amid their injury woes, making his availability a race against time.

Saka injured on international duty

Facing Forest will be no easy task. The Gunners must be prepared for a challenging encounter, as Cooper’s side has been impressive, mixing defensive solidity with attacking flair. Arsenal will need Odegaard’s playmaking skills and hope for positive news regarding Saka to maximise their chances of securing three crucial points.

The fixture underscores Arsenal’s need to manage player fitness effectively while maintaining focus on their title ambitions, especially as the season progresses and every match becomes a pivotal battle.

