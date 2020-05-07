Arsenal star is the top-earning Premier League star on Instagram

Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos might still be an on-loan player at the Emirates, but the Spaniard is one of the most popular footballers in the Premier League and he is making good money out of it.

Ceballos, who could return to Real Madrid at the end of this season because Arsenal are struggling to pay Real’s asking price has less than 2 million followers on Instagram, yet he has made more money from the social media platform than any other footballer in the country this season.

The Sun, citing a gaming portal came up with the verdict after they studied the Instagram accounts of Premier League stars.

The report came up with the figures by adding the total number of sponsored posts a player has on his page and recent information on influencer marketing.

With that addition, Ceballos has pulled in £101,193 already this season, that adds up to almost £3k per week from Instagram posts.

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United was another surprising name that came second on the list with Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan completing the top three.

Ceballos hasn’t had the most consistent season on the pitch, but he seems to be making money off it.

This shows that players earn a lot more money outside their basic salaries and that their influence is extensive.