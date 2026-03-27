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Arsenal star is training at club that wants to sign him

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus, like several Arsenal players not involved in international duty, has been granted time off during the current break.

The Gunners have a number of players representing their national teams, but Jesus was not selected by Brazil for this window. As a result, the club allowed him and others a short period away from competitive action. However, rather than resting completely, the striker has returned to Palmeiras, where he is continuing to train in order to maintain his fitness levels.

Jesus began his career at Palmeiras before earning a move to Manchester City, and later joining Arsenal. His connection with the Brazilian side remains strong, making it a natural environment for him to continue his recovery and preparation.

Training in Familiar Surroundings

The forward remains an important player for Arsenal, and the club are expected to rely on him for the remainder of the season. While there is uncertainty surrounding his long term future, his immediate focus is on regaining full sharpness after returning from injury.

Jesus confirmed that Arsenal supported his decision to train in Brazil during this period. He said via Sport Witness:

“I always have the doors open. Everyone knows Palmeiras is my home, where I grew up, and I always have the doors open to go to the club. Arsenal and Palmeiras have a great relationship and approved my training here.”

Focus on Fitness and Form

Having only recently recovered from a long-term injury, Jesus is working to rebuild his fitness and match readiness. Regular training will be essential in helping him return to peak condition and contribute effectively in the final stages of the campaign.

Arsenal will be keen to see him regain top form, as his experience and attacking quality could prove vital in the remaining fixtures. His time in Brazil may offer the ideal platform to sharpen his physical condition before rejoining the squad for the decisive run-in.

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