Arsenal star is unhappy to be leaving his loan club

Kieran Tierney is preparing to return to Arsenal after his loan spell at Real Sociedad this season.

The left-back has remained one of Sociedad’s key players, but it is unlikely they can afford to secure him permanently.

This means he will be back at the Emirates in less than ten weeks, prompting Arsenal to reassess his future.

Tierney has lost his first-team place at the Emirates and currently finds himself behind the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, and Jurrien Timber at the club.

He will need to find another club to join, either temporarily or permanently, at the end of this season, and the Scotsman has admitted feeling saddened about leaving Real Sociedad.

He said, as quoted by Marca:

“I don’t speak as much Spanish as I would like. It’s very difficult to learn and you need to be consistent for three or four days a week, but I have learned a different style of football and a different culture.

“I’m living an incredible experience, which I’m enjoying. It’s sad there is so little left with only six or seven weeks until the season ends.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a fine player, but he is not the right fit for us, so there is no reason to keep him in our group.

Hopefully, he will find a new club to take a chance on him at the end of this season.

