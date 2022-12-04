Leah Williamson returns from injury for 200th Arsenal game in 1-0 win over Everton Women

200 appearances for Arsenal star Leah Williamson in 1-0 win over Everton Women by Michelle

After two months on the sidelines due to a foot injury, Arsenal defender Leah Williamson came off the subs bench in the second half to a raucous reception from fans, as Katie McCabe handed over the captain’s armband, a special moment.

Williamson reached 200 appearances for the Gunners when she came on the field against Everton, a huge positive for manager Jonas Eidevall, the squad and fans alike, as we secured a very important win. Williamson, 25, made her Arsenal debut 8 years ago, in March 2014, when she came on as substitute for club legend Rachel Yankey in a UEFA WCL quarter-final defeat by Birmingham City.

Leah, also legendary captain of the Lionesses who won Euro 2022 this summer, had to withdraw from international duties too, missing a number of friendlies.

Speaking after the match, Leah said: Everybody knows how much I love Arsenal so if I can repay that and people are happy that I’m walking onto a pitch, I’m alright with that!

Leah was rehabbing with fellow centre-backs Rafaelle Souza and Teyah Goldie, all recovering from their respective injuries at London Colney. Rafaelle was also involved in the matchday squad to face Everton, but didn’t come of the bench on this occasion. Leah on her teammates: Sometimes rehab can be different with different people but we’ve had a great time actually. We’ve used it to our own advantage. You don’t get time to spend like we have and it’s been nice. Teyah was buzzing for us both today, so we just need her on the pitch now!

Arsenal have suffered a spate of injuries necessitating Eidevall and his squad to adapt positions and form different partnerships across the field. Leah has watched on throughout as her teammates have had to really step up, saying: 100%. As I’ve come back into training, the level is so high. Everybody’s who’s playing and training is in a great place, giving what they need to the team. So I think we’re in a good place on the whole.

Welcome back Leah! The return of Leah and Rafaelle from injury must be a real boost to the whole Arsenal camp. With the promise of the imminent return of Lina Hurtig, perhaps very soon, and captain Kim Little, in the New Year, this really is something to be celebrated. Our Gunners should really be able to get back into that win, win, win modus operandi!

Michelle Maxwell

