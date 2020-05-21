Arsenal star leaks date that Premier League football will return

Dani Ceballos has leaked the real date that the Premier League will be restarted in an interview.

The Premier League teams have started small groups training this week after more than 60 days that the league campaign has been suspended.

The authorities had chosen 12th of June for the competition to be restarted so that this season can be completed.

However, managers have complained that starting on that date would be too early for them as they will need more time to prepare their players for the restart.

Ceballos has now revealed that the campaign will get back underway on the 20th of June.

He said per RTVE in Spain: “We are going to start a week late with respect to what is being talked about in Spain, which is June 12, and we are going to start the league on the 20th.

“We passed the test 48 hours ago and the results of the whole team were negative.”

The Spaniard, who has been on loan at Arsenal this season, had become an important player for the Gunners just before the campaign became suspended.

As teams return to training, he will hope that he can continue to impress Mikel Arteta to retain a starting place in the team.