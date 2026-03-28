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Arsenal star leaves Wembley in a knee brace in blow to Gunners

Noni Madueke was handed a start in England’s match against Uruguay, but his involvement was cut short as he was forced off with an injury before half-time. The early substitution immediately raised concerns, particularly given his growing importance for both club and country.

The winger has become a key figure for Arsenal, and his absence at this stage of the campaign would represent a significant setback. With the team entering a crucial period, any injury to an influential player is far from ideal.

Injury Concern for Arsenal

Madueke’s importance has increased in recent weeks, especially with Bukayo Saka not at his usual level. Arsenal have often relied on him to provide attacking impetus, helping the team break down stubborn defences and secure important results.

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start him against Uruguay underlined his value at international level as well. However, the injury disrupted what could have been another opportunity for him to impress on the international stage.

As reported by The Sun, the situation appears concerning, with Madueke seen leaving Wembley wearing a knee brace. This has fuelled fears that the injury could be more serious than initially anticipated.

Impact on the Run In

If the injury proves significant, Madueke is likely to miss England’s next fixture and could also be unavailable for Arsenal during a decisive phase of the season. This would present a challenge for the Gunners as they aim to maintain momentum.

Their remaining fixtures carry considerable importance, effectively becoming must-win matches as they pursue their objectives. Maintaining peak condition across the squad will be essential in navigating this demanding period.

While Arsenal will hope the injury is not severe, they do possess depth within the squad. Other attacking players may need to step up in his absence, ensuring the team can continue to compete effectively in the closing weeks of the campaign.

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