Arsenal Star Linked with £25-30m Everton Move for Fresh Start

Gabriel Jesus could be on the move again, with a new Premier League home potentially awaiting him, away from both the Emirates and, before that, the Etihad, according to the latest reports.

The Brazilian has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup back in January.

Now edging closer to a return, his future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

With the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal appear to have moved on from him entirely. And it is not just Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze’s flair, playmaking ability, and samba style now offer much of what the ex-City man once brought to the table.

Arsenal have shifted away from their No.9, and Jesus may need to start seriously considering his transfer options.

Everton Links Surface

According to a report relayed by AS Roma Live, a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to join Everton could be one of the options on the table.

The Italian outlet claims:

“The Friedkin Group are said to be interested in Gabriel Jesus, who has also been linked with a move to Serie A – particularly to AC Milan. The former Manchester City striker has struggled to prove his worth at Arsenal. The next step in his career, aligned with Everton’s need to bolster their attacking line, could see him join the Toffees. His transfer fee is estimated to be between £25 million and £30 million.”

A Chance at Redemption

Having seen limited minutes due to injury and Mikel Arteta favouring other options, Jesus could be primed for a Premier League reinvention, but elsewhere.

He has done it before, leading Arsenal’s attack after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

Now, Everton could offer him the platform to do it again.

While some Toffees fans may question the move, there is no denying that on his best days, Jesus is a maverick in attack. He may not be prolific, but he is a nightmare for defenders, creating chances, pressing relentlessly, and getting fans off their seats.

He could be an inspired signing, one David Moyes might revive, much like he is doing with Jack Grealish.

Daniel O

