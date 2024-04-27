Arsenal star linked with a shock return to his home country

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a surprise return to Brazilian club Palmeiras despite being a key player at Arsenal.

The striker has been Arsenal’s main number nine since he moved to the club, although there have been many suggestions that Arsenal might sign someone new in the summer.

The Gunners remain in the market for a new striker, and fingers are crossed to see which of their many targets will join, but Jesus remains a key player for them.

Despite his importance to the team, he has been linked with a return to Palmeiras as a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Endrick.

The Brazilians will have money to spend, and a report by Sport Witness reveals that they want Jesus to return.

However, a journalist has quickly dealt with those rumors, with Jorge Nicola revealing on his YouTube channel that Palmeiras simply cannot afford the deal.

He is valued at least €70m and has a contract with Arsenal until 2027, which effectively secures Arsenal’s future with him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is impressive that Palmeiras will think about paying us for Jesus, but they simply cannot afford to sign any of our players.

Jesus is also too young to return to Brazil and plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world; why would he want to change that?

