Arsenal star & Lionesses captain Leah Williamson “devastated” at Mary Earps’ England retirement

Arsenal centre-back and England captain Leah Williamson has shared her support for Mary Earps following the goalkeeper’s decision to retire from international football just five weeks before the start of Euro 2025.

The timing of the announcement has sparked debate, but Williamson made it clear that she stands behind her team-mate. As per BBCSport, when asked whether Earps’ decision could be seen as selfish, she said: “I think to arrive at that decision must be one of the hardest things in your career.

“She is a human first and I hope Mary is OK and it’s the best decision for her. We will miss her.”

A personal loss for a close friend

Williamson, who recently helped Arsenal win the UEFA Women’s Champions League, added: “I spoke to Mary, she’s one of my closest friends in football – so I’m devastated, just because I love her, I love being her team-mate.

“I think the way that she wears the England shirt is an example to us all so I’m very sad that those memories are not going to continue in an England shirt.

“But for her, she thinks this is the best thing, and I’ll support her in that always.”

Earps’ legacy and Wiegman’s reaction

Earps, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year, from Manchester United, retires with 53 England caps. Her honours include winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, the 2023 Women’s Finalissima, and helping England reach the 2023 World Cup final. The 32-year-old also won back-to-back FIFA Best Goalkeeper awards but had recently lost her England starting place to Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

England manager Sarina Wiegman admitted she was “really disappointed and sad” about the decision, saying she “wanted her in my team”. Wiegman declined to share details of her private discussions with Earps but confirmed to BBC Radio 5 Live that the news came as a “shock” to the squad.

Michelle M

