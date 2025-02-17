Arsenal star loses legal battle over unpaid tax bill

Oleksandr Zinchenko has lost a legal battle with HMRC over an unpaid tax bill, after his representatives failed to win their argument in court.

The company Alex Zinchenko Image Rights, which was responsible for managing his image rights, had a tax liability of £893,133 in 2023 and £834,164 the previous year. This tax issue led the company to court, where a report from Mirror Football reveals that Zinchenko’s representatives have now agreed to settle the bill.

The Ukrainian defender, who has been playing fewer games for Arsenal due to increased competition for a starting place, earns £150k per week. The tax investigation, carried out by HMRC, led to the company being targeted for its unpaid liabilities, and by the end of last year, HMRC began the process of closing down the company.

Reports indicate that Zinchenko is no longer a director of the company, a role he relinquished in November, with Artemijs Rjabovs taking over. Zinchenko had previously been the sole shareholder of the company until he left.

Now that a settlement has been reached, Zinchenko can focus his attention back on his football career and his efforts to help Arsenal win the Premier League title this season. As the Gunners approach the business end of the campaign, it is crucial that all players remain focused on their performances and avoid distractions.

With Arsenal needing to maximise their squad depth in the coming months, Zinchenko’s contributions will be vital. He could play a significant role in several important games as the season progresses, so it is essential that he is both mentally and physically prepared for the challenges ahead.