Arsenal star makes a decision on his future despite improved game time

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad with new signings at the end of the current campaign. However, as is often the case during the summer transfer window, some players will also depart. With their exit from the Champions League, the Gunners are now guaranteed to finish the season without a trophy, extending a drought that has lasted since 2020.

This season has presented several challenges for Mikel Arteta and his squad. Despite periods of strong form, Arsenal’s efforts in domestic and European competitions have fallen short, and they must now regroup and prepare for a new campaign with renewed ambition.

Squad Changes Expected in the Summer

While the majority of the current squad is expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium, several changes are likely. Some fringe players may be sold or leave as free agents, as the club looks to create space for new arrivals and increase squad competitiveness. This is a natural part of a top club’s cycle, particularly one that aims to challenge on multiple fronts.

One player whose future is uncertain is Jakub Kiwior. The Poland international has featured more regularly in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to Gabriel Magalhães. This increased game time has been a welcome opportunity for the defender and may have allowed him to showcase his potential.

Kiwior Considering Summer Departure

Despite his recent involvement, Kiwior is reportedly concerned about his long-term prospects at the club. According to Football Insider, he is considering a move away from Arsenal in the summer in pursuit of more consistent playing time. The report suggests that he could request to be transferred, as he does not wish to remain a backup option for the foreseeable future.

Although his situation is understandable, any departure would need to be carefully managed. Should Kiwior leave, Arsenal will be required to secure a suitable replacement to ensure squad depth and maintain quality across the defensive line. Managing exits and arrivals effectively will be crucial for Arsenal’s ambitions in the upcoming season.

