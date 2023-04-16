Arsenal star makes generous donation to his former coach

Aaron Ramsdale is never in the news for the wrong reasons and has again shown his generosity.

The goalie recently donated money to help an ex-teammate get surgery and now he has donated match balls to the soccer school of his former coach.

The Arsenal man came through the ranks at Bolton and they played a key role in his development in the game.

One coach he had there was Fred Barber and he still runs a soccer school to help kids develop their talents in the game.

As the cost of living soared post covid, it was hard for Barber to keep the school running with the right equipment and Ramsdale made a generous donation to help.

Barber reveals this via The Sun:

“Aaron was good enough to give money towards footballs for the kids now.

“We were struggling for balls, they are expensive and the schools have put the prices of the pitches up since Covid.

“I spoke to Aaron’s dad Nick and he said Aaron would sort something out.

“I got 40 proper Premier league match balls. They cost about £100.

“It was a good gesture. He didn’t have to do it. He hasn’t forgotten where he has come from.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest characters in the current Arsenal dressing room and it is not such a surprise that he is in the news for the right reasons.

The Arsenal man has been one of the fans’ favourites and we expect him to continue to attract positive press.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids