Arsenal star makes Germany’s Euro 2020 squad despite inconsistent form

Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno has been named in Germany’s squad for the Euros later this year.

The German has had an inconsistent season which started with a fight to remain Arsenal’s first choice.

They kept the former Bayer Leverkusen man on and cashed in on Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa.

The Argentinean has looked the better option as he stars for a Villa side that has impressed in the Premier League this season.

But Leno has been inconsistent and occasionally causing a goal with an error or even scoring an own goal against the Gunners himself.

Despite that, the German national team handlers have named him in their squad for Euro 2020.

They have released their team list for the competition which kicks off at the end of this season, through the DFB’s Twitter account.

Leno has been named alongside Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt.

He is not the only Premier League player to make the cut with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz also getting into the squad.

Former Arsenal man, Serge Gnabry also made the cut and they will target glory in a competition that other top European teams like France and England will also compete in.