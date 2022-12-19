Arsenal star makes L’Equipe’s Team of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been named in the team of the tournament for the FIFA World Cup by L’Equipe despite England exiting the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

The winger was in fine form for the Three Lions as they swept aside Iran and Senegal to reach the last eight of the competition.

The likes of Morocco, Croatia, France and Argentina made the semi-finals, yet Saka did enough to earn a place in L’Equipe’s team of the competition.

They named him in a starting XI that had three Morocco players, and he was in a front-three alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been in superb form and the attacker deserves to be named in this team even though it will still come as a surprise to some.

It shows how far he has come from being just an academy player for Mikel Arteta’s side not so long ago.

He failed to win the World Cup for his country, but he could lead Arsenal to at least one trophy this term if they keep performing as they did before the World Cup.

Hopefully, he will be one player we can rely on when the Premier League resumes after Christmas.