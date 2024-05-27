Arsenal star makes Spain’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024

David Raya has been named in Spain’s latest squad for Euro 2024 after his stunning season.

Raya’s campaign for Arsenal, where he won the Golden Glove by keeping the most clean sheets, has made it difficult for his national team manager to ignore him.

Unai Simón has been considered the best goalkeeper for Spain for several seasons, however, since Raya became an option, things have changed.

The Arsenal man could become the first choice at the Euros, and Todofichajes reveals he is one of three goalkeepers that Luis de la Fuente has named to his preliminary squad.

Spain boasts some of the best players on the continent, and they are one of the favorites to win the Euros.

This means Raya could make up for his Premier League heartbreak by returning for pre-season training as a European champion.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has had a fantastic season and it won’t be a surprise if he becomes Spain’s number one goalie in Germany.

The Brentford loanee has made us a better team at the back and this has been just his first campaign on our books.

When he returns for next term, we expect him to be in a much better shape than he is at the moment.

