Arsenal star makes top five ESPN ranking of Premier League stars

Arsenal has competed for the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons and is expected to challenge for it again this term.

Mikel Arteta has transformed the team, thanks in part to the contributions of key players he has brought in over the years. He has also developed existing talents such as Bukayo Saka and made a significant impact on players like Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz. ESPN has compiled a list of the top 50 players in the Premier League, and they included one Arsenal star in the top five: Martin Ødegaard. The Arsenal captain has been one of the league’s standout performers this season. Bukayo Saka is ranked sixth, and William Saliba is tenth, making Arsenal three representatives in the top ten.

They explained their criteria saying the model rates players “through a combination of their individual stats and the team’s performance with said player on and off the field. It adjusts for team quality and league quality and then estimates a player’s impact on the average team’s performance. This kind of model both rewards players for on-ball individual production and the unseen stuff that leads to winning.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could have had more stars in the top five, but even having three players in the top ten shows we truly are one of the biggest clubs in the competition now.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…