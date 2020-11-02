Arsenal star man declares they were confident about getting a win

Mohamed Elneny has claimed that Arsenal knew that they would beat Manchester United before their match yesterday.

The Gunners hadn’t won at Old Trafford for 14 years before a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty secured all the points for them against Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side.

The Gunners had lost back to back league games against Manchester City and Leicester City, so the pressure was on them to get a result from the match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had beaten RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League last week.

The Red Devils were favourites to win the game after also beating PSG. But Arsenal stayed in shape and frustrated their host for much of the game.

The Gunners eventually got the breakthrough when Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin for a penalty which Aubameyang dispatched very well.

Elneny has now revealed that they knew they would win and they gave it their best shot.

‘It feels really amazing, I feel really happy,’ said Elneny, who impressed alongside Thomas Partey in midfield via Mail Online. ‘It is special to win against Manchester United here.

‘We know it is a long time since we won here. We gave 100 per cent and everyone worked really hard for it.

‘We know how special it is for us, that’s why we gave everything to win this game.

‘No [we weren’t concerned about not scoring in the first half] because we spoke and said we have to keep on our game, even if we miss.

‘We knew we were going to score because our shape was really good today and everyone just gave 100%. ‘We created more chances to score. But we didn’t worry, we knew we were going to win this game.’