Arsenal star man not worried about his current dip in form

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits that Arsenal is struggling in their attack at the moment and that includes himself.

However, the striker claims that he isn’t worried about that because he and his team are experienced enough to get themselves out of their current situation.

The Gabon striker is enduring his worst goal drought since 2014 as he hasn’t scored a goal in the league since the opening day 3-0 win over Fulham.

Aubameyang has been criticised in some quarters for his performances especially because his poor form coincides with him signing a new deal.

But the attacker is unfazed by the current circumstances and he is confident that his team will turn it around in their attack very soon.

‘We are not finding scoring goals easy at the moment,’ Aubameyang told the Standard. ‘This happens in teams — I haven’t scored for a few games in the league, either.

‘But we’re an experienced team, with experienced attacking players and we know we will turn this around. I’m not worried about that.’

Arsenal’s next Premier League game will be against Manchester United and fans will hope that Aubameyang will choose that game as a good time to return to form.