‘So good’ – Arsenal star Martinelli full of praise for international team-mate

Gabriel Martinelli has described Liverpool’s Allison as ‘so good’ in an interview ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, with the Arsenal star having become a controversial selection for the Selecao.

The Gunners forward has been one of the highest performers in the Premier League this season, but those back in his homeland have voiced concerns over his inclusion in what is a strong star-studded squad.

While Arsenal fans will likely be surprised to hear any negativity towards Gabi considering how impressive he has been inside the last 12 months, his performances have clearly gone mostly unnoticed back in Brazil, and he will be under extra pressure to perform should he get the chance in Qatar.

One player who is already a favourite back in his homeland is Allison however, and Martinelli has admitted that he is happy not to be against him in the World Cup.

“He’s so good. When I went to the national team last time, when we played against when we played against Japan and South Korea, I remember when we were in training and I came one-v-one with him and it’s so difficult, he’s so big.”

Allison is one of many impressive players in that Brazil squad, and one of many who has been blessing the Premier League with their performances. We know that the Liverpool star will be a big player who could make a big difference for his country, just like he has been for his club in recent years, with him even esccaping criticism for the Reds this term with the rest of the team seemingly struggling for form.

