Arsenal star may have suffered an injury on international duty

Arsenal has received an unwelcome fitness setback as Gabriel Magalhaes appears to have sustained an injury while on international duty with Brazil. Gabriel remains a crucial member of the Gunners’ squad and has been one of their standout performers.

Mikel Arteta has shown trust in Gabriel, and Arsenal resisted substantial offers to sell him to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.

A report from The Sun indicates that Gabriel was spotted with an ice pack on his knee after making his debut for the Brazilian national team in their match against Bolivia. This is a cause for concern for Arsenal, especially as the club has already dealt with defensive injuries this season, including those to Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is a key player for us and the last thing we want is for him to be injured. The Brazilian is one of our finest defenders and a player who fills us with confidence when he is on the pitch in any game.

Hopefully, the ice packs were put on his leg as a precaution and there is nothing to worry about.

As the players return next week, we have important games ahead, so we need all of them to be in top shape and ready to fight for the club.

